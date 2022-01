Will 2022 be Patric Walters year?

On this episode of Bass Cast Radio we talk to Bassmaster Elite Angler Patric Walters.

Patrick gives us a look at his 2022 schedule fishing the Bassmaster Elites & his inaugural season fishing with the National Professional Fishing League.

This year will be Patric's third trip to the Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in his home state will this big his year to win the big dance.

Then we finish it all up with his top three winter baits.