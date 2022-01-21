'Destruction of the world' forecasted amid US-Russia spat escalation.

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has warned life as we know it will end if tensions between Moscow and Washington continue to escalate.

Gabbard issued a blunt warning about rising America Russia tensions, arguing a conflict between two nuclear armed powers” can only end in “the destruction of the world and life as we know it.

Biden and other administration officials have issued multiple threats to Russia should they move troops into Ukraine, something some US officials claim is likely because of recent military movements.

Moscow has denied this, saying these troop maneuvers are an internal matter and any allegations of a planned offensive are groundless.