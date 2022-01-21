5 Steps to Becoming a Great Homeschool Parent - Day 4

Penney Douglas - Homeschool mom of 10 - homeschooling for 25 years - in this video she talks about "Choosing the Right Curriculum".

Curriculum is a servant.

You are the master.

There are lots of types of curriculum, so that you can choose the right type for your child's learning style.

But you can also put together your own curriculum and be more eclectic.

In this video, Penney lays out the process for starting out with a young child and how to use real life experiences to complement your curriculum.