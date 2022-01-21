5 Steps to Becoming a Great Homeschool Parent - Day 4
5 Steps to Becoming a Great Homeschool Parent - Day 4

Penney Douglas - Homeschool mom of 10 - homeschooling for 25 years - in this video she talks about &quot;Choosing the Right Curriculum&quot;.

Curriculum is a servant.

You are the master.

There are lots of types of curriculum, so that you can choose the right type for your child&apos;s learning style.

But you can also put together your own curriculum and be more eclectic.

In this video, Penney lays out the process for starting out with a young child and how to use real life experiences to complement your curriculum.