Isolation Blues For Us ALL ♦ Try This Jesus Rising Meditation [4K]

Video Animation of Jesus Christ Rising.

Great video meditation for Easter Sunday: 1 Hour of Relaxing Transcendental Music, which is made to help you cope with what seems to be, unending isolation.

You are not alone.

Know that you are loved.

Take the next few minutes and try to relax.

Sit with eyes opened, or closed.

Take deep breaths in and out.

Feel your chest expand and contract.

Feel the anxiety melting away.