Uttarakhand: Expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress ahead of polls | Oneindia News
Today, in development in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, an expelled BJP leader and former state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat joined Congress ahead of the state assembly elections.

