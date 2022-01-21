UK government first to end covid-19 restrictions

Looks like the UK government is the first massive western government to move away from a lot of this nonsense covid-19 restrictions
Looks like the UK government is the first massive western government to move away from a lot of this nonsense covid-19 restrictions
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson says face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports..
Watch VideoScientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the..