Labour call Tory whip blackmail allegations defenceless

Shadow Paymaster General Fleur Anderson says Conservatives should not be responding to allegations of blackmail by whips with the argument that "it's something that just happens".

She calls it a "serious" accusation and that someone like William Wragg would not make it "lightly".

Report by Edwardst.

