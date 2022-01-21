Chris Hayes Podcast with the Hosts of “Strict Scrutiny” | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 197

Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “it’s hard not to have a big year at the Supreme Court.” With that in mind, we thought it would be good to do a gut check as 2022 promises to be one of the most important years in the Court’s history.

We like doing new things here at WITHpod, so we’re excited to share our first crossover episode with the hosts of the Strict Scrutiny podcast, Chris’ wife Kate Shaw, and her co-hosts Melissa Murray, and Leah Litman.

Between the possibility of Roe v.

Wade being overturned, historic potential rulings on voting and gun rights, and more contentious political battles, the year ahead will certainly be one for the books.