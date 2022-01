3-DAY LUKE 10 TRIP - BECAME 4 YEARS AND 300-400 BAPTIZED!

I'm excited to share this amazing testimony with you all, about my amazing friend and sister in the LORD, Sarah, who I knew in Europe.

I met her first at a Kickstart Weekend.

Afterwards, she came to the Jesus Hotel for our 3-week PTS School, and after that she joined the Jesus Center for the Luke 10 School.

When we sent her out on a 3-day Luke 10 trip like we always do, God spoke to her and said, "This is your life." Now she has been doing this for 4 years!