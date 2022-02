Oscars 2022: Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' earns eligibility for Best Foreign Film | OneIndia News

Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham are now eligible for Best Feature Film at Oscars 2022.

The final nomination will be announced in February.

#jaibhimoscars #marakkaroscars #JaiBhimoscras2022 #marakkaroscars2022 #Oscars2022