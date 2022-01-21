US to respond to Russia's NATO demands 'next week', Lavrov says after Geneva talks

These new talks, which seek to de-escalate the crisis at the Ukrainian border, come 11 days after a first round of discussions in the Swiss city yielded little result.
These new talks, which seek to de-escalate the crisis at the Ukrainian border, come 11 days after a first round of discussions in the Swiss city yielded little result.
Watch VideoU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn't expect any breakthroughs in talks with Russia on Ukraine, but the..
Watch VideoU.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further..