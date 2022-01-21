Antony Blinken Warns Russia of “United, Swift and Severe” Response if Ukraine is Invaded

In the ongoing military standoff between Russia and Ukraine, The US has now warned Russia of a “united, swift and severe” response, before a high-stakes meeting.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden predicted in a press conference that Russia will ‘move in’ to Ukraine after amassing..
In a January 19 press conference, President Joe Biden revealed that NATO remains divided over how to respond to a "minor incursion"..