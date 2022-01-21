The Love Flower (1920 film) - Directed by D. W. Griffith - Full Movie
Stella Bevan sees her father come home from an unjust imprisonment only to become involved in the death of a man he catches with his second wife, Stella&apos;s stepmother.

Crane, the detective responsible for Bevan&apos;s first conviction, ties the killing to him again, forcing Stella and her father to flee to a faraway island in the South Pacific.

There Stella meets Sanders, who docks at the harbor and falls in love with the young fugitive.

Meanwhile, Crane, hearing rumors of Bevan&apos;s whereabouts, uses the unwitting Sanders and Sanders&apos; vessel to join them, and Stella, believing that Sanders has deliberately led the sleuth to her father, rejects her lover.

He regains Stella&apos;s confidence by finally convincing Crane that Bevan has died in a fall from a cliff.

Stella and Sanders sail away with Crane but return later as man and wife to rejoin Bevan.