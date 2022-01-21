The Love Flower (1920 film) - Directed by D. W. Griffith - Full Movie

Stella Bevan sees her father come home from an unjust imprisonment only to become involved in the death of a man he catches with his second wife, Stella's stepmother.

Crane, the detective responsible for Bevan's first conviction, ties the killing to him again, forcing Stella and her father to flee to a faraway island in the South Pacific.

There Stella meets Sanders, who docks at the harbor and falls in love with the young fugitive.

Meanwhile, Crane, hearing rumors of Bevan's whereabouts, uses the unwitting Sanders and Sanders' vessel to join them, and Stella, believing that Sanders has deliberately led the sleuth to her father, rejects her lover.

He regains Stella's confidence by finally convincing Crane that Bevan has died in a fall from a cliff.

Stella and Sanders sail away with Crane but return later as man and wife to rejoin Bevan.