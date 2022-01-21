What to Do if USPS Won’t Let You Order Free COVID-19 Tests

Some apartment residents and people living in multi-unit residences are getting error messages that prevent them from ordering COVID tests.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Some apartment residents and people living in multi-unit residences are getting error messages that prevent them from ordering COVID tests.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Some apartment dwellers are receiving this message when they try to order free home tests from the federal..
Well that didn't take long.
Less than 24 hours after the United States Postal Service launched an official website for..