Rock Icon Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Rock Icon Meat Loaf , Dead at 74.

TMZ reports that singer and long-time rock icon, Meat Loaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74.

.

TMZ reports that singer and long-time rock icon, Meat Loaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74.

.

Michael Greene, Aday's manager, confirmed the news on January 20.

.

According to TMZ, sources say that just days before his death, the singer canceled a business dinner after becoming seriously ill with COVID.

.

According to those sources, his condition quickly worsened.

.

TMZ reports that Meat Loaf's wife and two daughters were at his side when he died.

.

In 1977, Meat Loaf released "Bat Out of Hell." The album would go on to sell a whopping 65 million copies.

.

In 1977, Meat Loaf released "Bat Out of Hell." The album would go on to sell a whopping 65 million copies.

.

In 1993, he would release a sequel to the album titled, "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell.".

In 1993, he would release a sequel to the album titled, "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell.".

The follow up produced a number one hit with "I'd Do Anything for Love," which won Meat Loaf a Grammy for best solo rock vocal performance.

The follow up produced a number one hit with "I'd Do Anything for Love," which won Meat Loaf a Grammy for best solo rock vocal performance.

The singer also appeared in a number of TV shows and movies.

.

Most famously, he played roles in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Fight Club.".

Most famously, he played roles in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Fight Club.".

Meat Loaf also appeared in the musical "Hair," both on and off-Broadway.

.

Meat Loaf also appeared in the musical "Hair," both on and off-Broadway.