Corfu-Issos, Lagoon Korission
Corfu-Issos, Lagoon Korission

If you love nature and seek a calm, relaxing place away from the bustle, don&apos;t miss this place!

Arriving at Korission, you will get to see flamingos, pelicans, and other beautiful animals on that huge lake with Corfu&apos;s mountains in the background.

Walking on the lagoon with the ocean on the one and the lake on the other side is great, I just think Corfu should forbid cars and all sorts of motor vehicles to pass there.

At the end of the lagoon, you will get to a beautiful, almost completely deserted beach where you hear nothing but the sound of the waves.

Perfect if you enjoy nature and silence!