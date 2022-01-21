Corfu-Issos, Lagoon Korission

If you love nature and seek a calm, relaxing place away from the bustle, don't miss this place!

Arriving at Korission, you will get to see flamingos, pelicans, and other beautiful animals on that huge lake with Corfu's mountains in the background.

Walking on the lagoon with the ocean on the one and the lake on the other side is great, I just think Corfu should forbid cars and all sorts of motor vehicles to pass there.

At the end of the lagoon, you will get to a beautiful, almost completely deserted beach where you hear nothing but the sound of the waves.

Perfect if you enjoy nature and silence!