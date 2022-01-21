iOS Users on Twitter Blue Can Now Use NFTs as Profile Picture

Twitter Blue has officially launched the newest way to show off your NFTs on social media.

According to ZDNet, if you are an iOS user and subscribed to Twitter Blue, you can now change your profile picture to one of your non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Though only Twitter Blue users will have access to use NFTs as their profile image, they will be viewable to all Twitter users.

We see Twitter as the discovery platform for all things crypto, including NFTs.

As many people's first interaction with crypto happens on Twitter, we want to make it easier for them to interact with the community.

Once an NFT goes live, other Twitter users will be allowed to view the NFT to see information about the artist and their collection.

We recognize that NFTs are a powerful monetization tool for creators and want to support those making this art by making it easier than ever for them to participate, Twitter, via statement.

Though the new feature is meant to showcase verified NFTs, some say it will make it too easy for users to add any NFT as their profile picture.

That means someone can just right-click-save any NFT, mint it, and then use it as their PFP (profile picture).

In response, Twitter said, "We don't want to gatekeep NFT collections that might not necessarily be verified by a certain marketplace.".

We wanted to give customers an easier way to see NFT details directly from someone's profile picture and at the same time have the ability to explore the contract address more easily.

