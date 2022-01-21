Doomsday Clock Remains Closer To Midnight Than Ever Before

'The Independent' reports that the Doomsday Clock, a metaphorical representation of humanity's nearness to annihilation, remains at 100 seconds to midnight.

The announcement was made by Dr. Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and science video blogger Hank Green.

According to 'The Independent,' other members of the group, which manages the clock, represent biodefence, cyber security, physics and other disciplines.

Professor Sharon Squassoni, from the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy, warns that , “steady is not good news.".

We are stuck in a perilous moment, one that brings neither stability nor security, Professor Sharon Squassoni, from the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy, via 'The Independent'.

When the Clock stands at 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened.

The moment is both perilous and unsustainable, and the time to act is now, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, statement, via 'The Independent'.

The Doomsday Clock has been in use since 1947.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded by members of the Manhattan Project, the team that developed the atomic bomb.

'The Independent' reports that the hands of the clock move forward and back based on the state of the world.

From 1991 to 1995, the clock was set at 17 minutes to midnight.

In the 55 years since its establishment, the hands of the clock have moved backward eight times and forward 16 times.