UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Betting Preview with Shawne Merriman

Former NFL star and Lights Out XF owner Shawne Merriman joins Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg to break down the two title fights from UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou is an underdog on SI Sportsbook in his unification heavyweight title fight with Interim Champ Ciryl Gane.