Should Anyone Get the COVID Vaccine? ft. Peter McCullough | The Liz Wheeler Show

Shunned from the medical community, Dr. Peter McCullough is on the forefront of following the REAL science and questioning the public health establishment when it comes to COVID.

Now, he joins Liz to recount when everything went wrong in the treatment of COVID, answer once and for all whether any individual should get the vaccine, and reveal the (shocking) reality of just how many people could have been saved if the federal government focused on early treatment instead of dictatorial mandates—and that’s just the start!

This is the interview we can’t air on Big Tech, but you must see.