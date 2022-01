Jase’s Maturity Scale & Why Phil Knows God's Wisdom Is So Much Greater Than We Know | Ep 413

Jase attempts to explain the Harlem shake to Phil, and he shares the only dance he knows.

Phil and Jase have a special guest hunter who leaves them hopeful for the future.

Al and Jase discuss how you can gauge your maturity level.

Al explains how evolution is a human conclusion.

And Phil concludes that God is stronger than any human wisdom and attributes we can conceive.