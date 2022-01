Live From America 1.21.22 @5pm MARCH 4 LIFE END ABORTION NOW!

March for life in DC was huge - Judicial Watch reads terrifying documents - The CDC changes definition of fully vaccinated - Dug up video of CDC saying don't wear N95 masks VS 3 days ago where they are encouraging it - Federal Judge delivers another blow to Biden - President Trump staging massive comeback that may truly DRAIN THE SWAMP