Martha Stewart Reveals Why She Ended Relationship With Anthony Hopkins

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart says she had her reasons for once breaking it off with actor Anthony Hopkins.

While appearing on 'The Ellen Show,' Stewart said she had to break up with Hopkins after seeing his grave performance as Hannibal Lecter in 1991's 'The Silence of the Lambs.'.

Hopkins' critically-acclaimed performance may have afforded him an Academy Award for Best Actor, but ended up costing him his relationship with Martha Stewart.

I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter, Martha Stewart, via 'The Ellen Show'.

Stewart admitted she took caution, saying she was worried that life would imitate art when it came to Hopkins' chilling alter-ego.

I have a big, scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, , Martha Stewart, via 'The Ellen Show'.

... and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there.

, Martha Stewart, via 'The Ellen Show'.

I couldn't — all I could think of was him eating, you know, Martha Stewart, via 'The Ellen Show'.

When questioned by DeGeneres if she had quit pursuing a relationship with Hopkins "because of that," Stewart replied: "Yeah.".

Stewart previously spoke of her fling with Hopkins in 2014 while appearing on 'The Meredith Vieira Show.'.

Stewart said the two "went out to dinner" a few times, insisting "a girl should kiss and never tell."