Lesser Flamingo, Lake , Kenya - There are many lakes along the length of the African Rift Valley, which runs from the Red Sea in the north to Mozambique in the south.

Kenya’s eastern Rift Valley has a string of eight lakes.

These lakes provide diverse habitats ranging from the freshwater of Naivasha and , to the semi-saline Lake , and the saline alkaline lakes of Magadi, , Nakuru, and .

The alkaline lakes provide unique feeding habitats for East Africa’s precious lesser flamingos.

The effects on lake ecologies of flooding are of huge concern as increased water levels will result in the dilution of the saline waters of alkaline lakes, such as this one, and threaten the habitat of a multitude of species, including, but not limited to,the magnificent populations of lesser flamingo who live here.

