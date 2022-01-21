General Motors to invest nearly $154 million and add 230 jobs at Lockport Components plant

GM said the investment will be used to renovate the facility, and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module which is a key component of an electric motor.
GM said the investment will be used to renovate the facility, and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module which is a key component of an electric motor.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend about $154 million to revamp an aging factory near Buffalo, New York, so..