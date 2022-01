Deep State Desperate For A War That Ain't Gonna Happen

They continue to push and push for a war in Ukraine.

They also continue to try to push to scare us about Iran, China, and Russia... But oddly, the truth is probably very different than what the deep state is claiming.

The elite continue to push their fear porn and their desire to force us to get a shot that does nothing more than make a lot of people sick and in many cases they have died (per VAERS db).

It is time to stand up for the rights of ourselves and especially our kids.