ROWAN BLANCHARD: “Working on SNOWPIERCER has been a really nice ride”

Raquel Laguna/ SUCOPRESS.

Actress Rowan Blanchard is thrilled about coming back as Alexandra Cavill on the new season of the TNT’s Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Series SNOWPIERCER.

In this interview, Rowan talks about her role in the show, about the biggest challenge filming the series and also about what she has learned from the rest of the cast.

SNOWPIERCER stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish).

This gripping series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Oscar Award winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

At the end of SNOWPIERCER Season Two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer.

With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters.

Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars.

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

Season three cast members also include Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Steven Ogg, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Mike O’Malley, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Chelsea Harris and three-time Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi.

SNOWPIERCER Season Three premieres on January 24 at 9PM ET/PT on TNT.