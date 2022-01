How to Prevent Cold Fingers and Toes (4k UHD)

How to prevent cold fingers and toes is a challenge in winter camping.

There are several techniques on how to prevent cold fingers and toes.

I even wrote the book on How to Keep Your Feet Warm.

The real challenge is when your feet or fingers are cold, what do you do about it?

I tell you some of the techniques I've used to recover my cold toes and cold fingers to bring them back to life.