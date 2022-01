Kauai, Hawaii, One of the most beautiful island in the World. 4k Ultra HD

Kauai is an island in the Central Pacific, part of the Hawaiian archipelago.

It's nicknamed "the Garden Isle" thanks to the tropical rainforest covering much of its surface.

The dramatic cliffs and pinnacles of its Na Pali Coast have served as a backdrop for major Hollywood films, while 10-mile-long Waimea Canyon and the Nounou Trails traversing the Sleeping Giant mountain ridge are hiking destinations.

4k Ultra HD