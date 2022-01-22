Jen Psaki says Biden is “continuing to work with Congress” to pass a bill that removes nearly ALL restrictions on abortion, imposing abortion up until birth.
Jen Psaki says Biden is “continuing to work with Congress” to pass a bill that removes nearly ALL restrictions on abortion, imposing abortion up until birth.
Ursula Von Der Leyen (EU PRESIDENT) Talks About Democracy And mRNA Technology In The Same breath! While Destroying Europe. Paulo..
The capabilities and intention of the 5g and vaccines are pure evil. These weapon systems, and control systems are very real, and..