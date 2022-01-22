Gabby Petito death investigation closed
FBI: Laundrie claimed responsibility for death of Petito in notebook
Rumble
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver office issued a statement Friday saying that during their investigation, they did not..
Gabby Petito death investigation closed
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver office issued a statement Friday saying that during their investigation, they did not..
Brian Laundrie was the only person involved in the death of Gabby Petito and claimed responsibility for her death in his notebook,..
Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence, death and suicide. Nearly four months after Gabby Petito's body was found..