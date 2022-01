Thich Nhat Hanh dies aged 95, Buddhism loses 'Father of mindfulness' | Oneindia News

Influential Vietnamese Buddhist monk, considered the father of mindfulness, Thich Nhat Hanh has died aged 95.

Thich Nhat Hanh was exiled from Vietnam in 1960s fo opposing the war.

He then spent decades in France and went on to establish monasteries and meditation centres around the world, known as the Plum Village Tradition.

