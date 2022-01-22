Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy | OneIndia News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy | OneIndia News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The couple made the big announcement in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday.

#priyankachoprababy #nickjonasbaby #priyankanick