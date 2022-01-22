The underwater paradise of the world is Raja Ampat

The colors of the coral reefs in the waters of Raja Ampat radiate so beautifully.

Without having to dive and enter the deep sea, all the contents of the shallow sea are visible and represent almost most of the contents of the sea in it.

Small fish like dancing showing off their curves.

The waves that give them the opportunity to swim and get closer to human habitation.

The fish combined with the captivating corals presents a paradise for the saviors of the world.

The Raja Ampat Sea does have a beauty that has not been matched by any other place in Indonesia, even Raja Ampat can be compared to the beautiful waters of the world such as the Maldives, the Mediterranean Sea, or the Fiji Islands.