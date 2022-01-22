'We Don't Put A Chip In Americans': Psaki Says Americans In Ukraine Can Register With State Dept.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the number of Americans in Ukraine is uncertain and suggested those who wanted to register their presence there could do so with the U.S. State Department.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the number of Americans in Ukraine is uncertain and suggested those who wanted to register their presence there could do so with the U.S. State Department.
Psaki: “We don't put a chip in Americans when they go to countries around the world and track their movements. People..