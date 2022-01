Labour: Sue Gray report must be published 'with evidence'

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey has called on the prime minister to ensure the findings from Sue Gray's investigation into Downing Street parties is published "in full, with evidence".

He added "I think most people have made up their minds, they've seen Boris Johnson look them in the eye and lie".

Report by Lewisl.

