Ukraine tensions: Labour supports govt's meeting with Russia

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey has said he thinks the government's plan for a meeting with Russia is "a good move" as the UK continues to provide military support to Ukraine.

He said he was told by a previous Ukrainian prime minister that "Western unity is Ukraine's best defence".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn