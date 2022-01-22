Bronner: Behind the Scenes, God Was Working | Ep 107

On January 19, 2008, Rick received a phone call informing him that his 2-year-old son, Bronner, had fallen into a pool and drowned.

The events that followed this tragedy can only be described as supernatural.

As we mark the anniversary of the earthly death of Bronner, we look back at the incredible work God has done, and is still doing, through this loss.

You've read the headlines; now take a look behind the scenes and see how God can change lives in this touching and inspirational episode of Rick & Bubba University.