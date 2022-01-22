Land of Cockaigne by Jeffrey Lewis

On a plot of land on the coast of Maine, once a summer resort, married couple Walter Rath and Catherine “Charley” Gray are trying to assuage their grief and make meaningful their murdered son’s life by building what they hope will be a brief version of paradise for fifteen hand-selected young men from the Bronx—8 African-Americans, 7 Hispanics—who will stay in the Rath’s 220-acre camp on the coast for two weeks, all expenses paid.

But the people of their town, Sneeds Harbor, have concerns.

There are well-meaning doubts and unfounded fears, as well as well-hidden prejudices.

Their actions under scrutiny and Walter having doubts about the project’s value, the Raths’ marriage starts to unravel—just as the boys start heading north.