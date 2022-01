JKD'S DEFENDING YOURSELF WITH ONE HAND

A possible scenario is that one of your arms may have gotten injured during a conflict or you just might have been born with one arm and learning how to defend yourself with elbow destructions, nerve strikes, or JKD's inside or outside sliding leverage wouldn't be a bad course of action.

JKD Sifus Mike Goldberg and Ray Bray demonstrate how to use these defense tools against straight strikes.

All questions are appreciated and can be sent to gramspfu@yahoo.com.