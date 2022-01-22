Lata Mangeshkar health update: doctor sees improvement | OneIndia News
Lata Mangeshkar health update: doctor sees improvement | OneIndia News

Lata Mangeshkar’s team updates about the health of the 92-year-old megastar.

Doctors say, there has been a slight improvement in her health.

