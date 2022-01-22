1/21/22 - RIP Meat Loaf, Poisoning the Red States, Hacking Humans pt 2 - Ep. 164

Rock legend and unabashed Trump supporter and friend Meat Loaf is the latest American icon to be euthanized by the bioweapons injections, only to have his death attributed "to Covid." These are crimes against humanity, and this one hit me especially hard today.

Also, more from the WEForum's chief priest or whatever, talking about his maniacal plot to hack humanity and have control over your every thought and action.

Meanwhile, there is evidence of the pharma companies and the US government colluding to send more poison death shots into the red states, and more saline shots into the blue states.

Truly terrifying time to be alive and yet there's never been a better time to seek God and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.