SLIEK #11: 2020

A New Season for these strange times we live in during 2020.

This year has given birth to many strange events making it a perfect time to come back with a fresh New Season of The Strangest Life I've Ever Known with Brando on new streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Podcasts.

In this episode, Brando catches us up on what’s been going on, why 2020 is the strangest year yet, and what’s to come!