Building a Shipping Container Home | EP02 Moving, Cutting, and Framing a Container House

In Episode 2 of How to Build a Shipping Container House we will go over how to move shipping containers with a crane and place them onto the concrete foundation.

I will show how I cut openings for doors and windows in the shipping containers and then welded in different types of steel reinforcement.

We started the process of installing the plumbing in the floor of the container and show how we had to cut away some of the steel beams to make room for the pipes.

I will also talk about how the structural requirements for reinforcing shipping containers and outline the wood structural system we installed in the container.