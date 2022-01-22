Moose cow and calves, Isle Royale National Park, Michigan. Perhaps the most

Perhaps the most meditative part of nature is that it reminds us to slow down.

The pace of our lives seems so fast compared to that of a mother moose and her calves as she proceeds at a speed that almost seems like it was in slow motion.

In life, as in nature, it is oftentimes in our best interest to slow down and be patient, only then being rewarded with a glimpse behind the curtain of the lives of these beautiful animals.

Join me, photographer , as we explore the lives of the animals that inhabit and work with to educate as many people as we can about this truly unique ecosystem.