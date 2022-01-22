Gravitas Ukraine crisis Will Russia go to war

Momentum is building for a conflict in Ukraine.
A gaffe by Joe Biden has given Russia the upper hand.
The US President suggested he would tolerate a "minor invasion" in Ukraine.
Palki Sharma tells you more.
