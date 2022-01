Cognex Corp Founder and Mega-Philanthropist Dr. Bob Shillman Unpacks His Journey - Part 3

In the final segment of this 3-part series unpacking Dr. Bob Shillman's own life lessons, Dr. Bob takes us back to the beginning of Cognex Corp; breaking down the massive logistics benefit of machine vision technology to the entire supply chain.

Later in the episode, Dr. Bob outlines the key character traits and leadership philosophy of a successful workplace culture, and explains how his fundamental desire to make other's smile and an attitude of abundance have led to his mega-philanthropy.