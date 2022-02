Filmmaker Joel Gilbert Exposes the Truth : Life Lessons with Dr. Bob

Dr. Bob sits down with Filmmaker and Musician Joel Gilbert to understand why wikipedia and the mainstream media label him as a conspiracy theorist.

Joel unpacks several of his recent documentaries including Tales From My Real Father, which investigates the birth and early life of Barack Obama, and the Trayvon Hoax, an in depth look at the Trayvon Martin Case that had such an impact on American Culture.