EC extends ban on election rallies till Jan 31, with relaxations for phases 1 & 2 | Oneindia News

Today, the ban on roadshows and rallies for next month's state polls was extended till the end of this month by the Election Commission; The IPL 2022 season will be held in India without a crowd; Bhagwant Mann has challenged Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to fight against him from the Dhuri seat; Son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar who quit the BJP.

