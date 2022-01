Protestors march against NHS staff vaccine mandate

Protestors have taken to the streets in central London to march against the government's mandatory vaccine policy for NHS staff which is set to come into force on 1st April.

A doctor taking part in the protest said the government had "picked on the wrong people" as the prime minister faces mounting pressure to pause its plans in light of the current NHS staffing crisis.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn